Penn State's annual THON will be held virtually this year

The University announced that the event will be held virtually to follow COVID-19 protocols.

Penn State announced yesterday that The 2021 Penn State IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon (THON), will be hosted virtually from 6 p.m. Feb. 19 through 4 p.m. Feb. 21, in an effort to follow COVID-19 protocols.

THON is the world's largest student-run philanthropy and "each year THON raises millions of dollars for Four Diamonds to fund pediatric cancer research and support children and families fighting childhood cancer," according to the press release. This year's theme is "Rise and Unify."

In order to "safeguard the health and safety of all Four Diamonds families, participants, dancers, volunteers and spectators," THON will have no in-person events, spectators, dancers, or participants this year. All supporters and dancers will instead participate in the philanthropic weekend from home.

During the 46-hour livestream event, everyone interested in participating will be able to enjoy line dances, special performances, and the annual pep rally.

Other events include a virtual singing contest called "THON" idol, a performance and fashion show put on by the Four Diamonds children, and more.

All members of the Penn State community are invited to participate through the official THON livestream, provided by student-run production team 46LIVE. Those interested in just being a spectator, can check out the spectator guide.

To learn more about THON generally, visit the THON website.