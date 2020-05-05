PA residents urged to vote by mail

Numbers released by the state on Monday show nearly one million people have applied to vote by mail.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The delayed Pennsylvania Primary is only 28 days away, and because of the pandemic, it will be an election day unlike any other.

This will be the first election since the state okayed vote by mail, without having to provide a reason. It's part of a bill that was passed by the legislature, and signed by Governor Tom Wolf, long before the pandemic hit Pennsylvania.

The bottom line is that you will see a lot less of this on Primary Day. Numbers released by the state on Monday show nearly one million people have applied to vote by mail.

Even though you can still visit a polling place on June 2, the governor is really pushing the mail-in option.

"I'd like to emphasize how important it is for voters to have their voices heard and to be able to cast their ballot even in a pandemic, and I encourage voters who wish to sign up for mail-in voting to do so as soon as possible," said Governor Wolf.

Here are some dates to remember:

You have to be registered to vote by May 18

You have until May 26 to apply for a mail-in ballot.

The mailed-in ballot has to be at your county election office by 8 p.m. on election day, June 2.