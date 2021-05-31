PA lifts COVID-19 restrictions, except mask mandate

It's back to the future for Pennsylvania businesses. Some coronavirus-related restrictions expired at midnight on Memorial Day.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The state of Pennsylvania moves toward pre-pandemic life. The rules relaxed at midnight.

Bars, restaurants, retailers, and all other Pennsylvania businesses can just about operate the way they did before the pandemic hit.

For more than a year, Pennsylvania businesses were forced to cut capacity, allow fewer people inside, keep people apart, to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The state now says that infection numbers are down. Vaccinations are up, so it's back to the way things used to be, 100 percent of capacity.

Pennsylvania still has its mask mandate.

According to the Department of Health, Pennsylvania is following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control that fully vaccinated people can go without a mask indoors or outdoors unless a business requires it.

The state mask mandate is set to expire on June 28, or when 70 percent of state residents are fully vaccinated.