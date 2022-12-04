PA lawmakers look to ban potentially harmful 'Delta-8' products

Delta-8 THC is a psychoactive substance found in the cannabis sativa plant, typically manufactured from CBD.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Delta-8, a psychoactive compound found in the cannabis plant that produces a high similar to marijuana, is the subject of intense debate across the country and in Pennsylvania.

Products like gummies, sprays and oils can contain Delta-8, and there's a growing concern it could be extremely dangerous.

National poison control centers received 2,362 exposure cases of Delta-8 THC products between Jan. 1, 2021 and Feb. 28, 2022. Of the 2,362 exposure cases, 58% involved adults and 41% involved pediatric patients less than 18 years of age.

Senator Judy Schwank (D-Berks) along with Senator Sharif Street (D-Philadelphia), proposed legislation that would outlaw products containing Delta-8.

"It came from complaints I received from the parents of teens who had purchased vape pens with Delta 8 in it...and they understood their kids were getting high from them,” said Schwank. “It is sold in a way and marketed in a way to appeal to kids with flavors like lemon haze, blue skittles and strawberry shortcake.”

19 states have regulated, restricted or banned the sale of Delta-8 THC products. Pennsylvania is not one of them.

Schwank says she’s spoken to the director of Pennsylvania's Medical Marijuana program, who agrees Delta-8 is problematic.

“It’s being sold completely outside of the medical cannabis program," Schwank noted.

The senator says the legislation will hopefully close a loophole manufacturers are exploiting. She also hopes to keep the product off shelves and away from kids.