PA lawmakers consider a four-day workweek pilot program

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Some workers could soon be saying T-G-I-T—Thank God it’s Thursday, as Pennsylvania lawmakers consider incentivizing a four-day workweek.

State Rep. David Madsen (D-Dauphin) is sponsoring a bill that would pay companies to participate in a four-day workweek pilot program for one week. Companies would receive $5,000 in tax credits per employee, up to $250,000.

“I’ve gotten a lot of, ‘Oh, that’s interesting,’” Madsen said. “Right now we’re open to feedback and input. This is just the very first step.”

The legislation came to the attention of the Harrisburg Regional Chamber, which supports the interests of businesses in Cumberland, Dauphin and Perry Counties.

“Anything that provides flexibility for a worker, which is what every worker is craving, and sends a flag out that Pennsylvania wants talent here,” said president and CEO Ryan Unger.

Unger said business owners had mixed reactions to the proposed pilot program when it was brought up at a recent meeting.

“Some businesses are nervous because it might create an unbalance. There will be some companies that could compete for talent that are offering less hours or less work week,” he said. “We believe in the free-market system and that’s just its nature. We’re all in a battlefield for talent.”