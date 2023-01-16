PA Farm Show's butter sculpture finds a new home

The 2023 butter sculpture has a new purpose; being converted into renewable energy for a local farm.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 2023 Farm Show's butter sculpture is being recycled and used to help power a south central Pennsylvania dairy farm.

Reinford Farms in Juniata County is known for recycling food waste into renewable energy; the thousand-pound butter statue will be converted at the dairy farm.

The owner of Reinford Farms says it's just one example of how dairy farms across Pennsylvania are helping the environment.

"Across Pennsylvania, there are many sustainable practices that farms are doing with food waste; with conservation, and with how they're operating their farms," said Brett Reinford, a dairy farmer at Reinford Farms. "We just think it's a great story to tell for the dairy farmers of all the wonderful things that we're doing for the environment."