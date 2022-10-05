$66 million in state aid pledged to support volunteer firefighters

The money will be used to help firefighters continue to save lives and protect property across the Commonwealth.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor announced Wednesday that his department has released more than $66 million in state aid that has been pledged toward volunteer firefighters.

The money will be used to help firefighters continue to save lives and protect property across the Commonwealth.

“This crucial funding will help more than 1,850 volunteer firefighter relief associations to provide equipment, training and insurance for Pennsylvania’s volunteer first responders,” DeFoor said.

A total of 2,514 municipalities received $66,713,411 for distribution to volunteer firefighter relief associations (VFRAs).

“At a time when many volunteers are spending more time raising money than fighting fires, these state funds are more important than ever.”

The funding comes from a 2% state tax on fire insurance premiums purchased by Pennsylvania residents from out-of-state insurance companies.

The amount of tax revenue available for distribution varies from year to year. Regional funding totals for 2022 are as follows: