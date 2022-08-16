The enforcement initiative pairs municipal and regional police agencies with state police troopers for roving DUI enforcement patrols.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvania State Police announced on Tuesday that during the two-day detail known as Operation Nighthawk, which took place on Aug. 12 and 13, 492 people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances.

In addition to arrests, state police made 6,286 contacts, issued 2,219 citations, 4,051 warnings, and arrested 279 others for different crimes.

The enforcement initiative marked its 20th anniversary over the weekend, as well. It pairs municipal and regional police agencies with state police troopers for roving DUI enforcement patrols, according to state police.

More than 400 troopers and over 200 municipal police officers were involved in the 2022 initiative. This year's campaign took place at one location within every troop, excluding the turnpike stations.

“Over the past 20 years, Operation Nighthawk has been extremely successful at getting impaired drivers off the roads,” Col. Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police said. “We are grateful to our municipal and regional police partners who share our zero-tolerance approach to this serious crime.”