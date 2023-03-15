Harrisburg theatre company introduces sign language into its shows

The Harrisburg theatre company is looking to expand its inclusivity by offering interpreters for various shows throughout the 2023 season.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg theatre company is providing more inclusive shows to its audiences by putting on sign language-interpreted performances this year.

Open Stage says it will put on multiple shows in 2023 with American Sign Language interpreters. These shows include "The Diary of Anne Frank" and "Into The Woods."

Open Stage actors and crew alike say theatre should be more accessible for everyone.

"It's just so important for the deaf community to have full access. There are a lot of deaf people around and you feel like they're hidden, but we are here. It's nice to let people know there are [available] interpreters, so it's open to all of the deaf community," said Summer Seiger, an interpreter.

Stuart Landon, the artistic director for Open Stage, said, "This is magic to see people that normally aren't able to access theatre, simply because it's not in their language, [which is] ridiculous. They deserve better, and I'm really glad we're able to offer it."