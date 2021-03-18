One Lens virtual photo exhibit to open

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A virtual photo exhibit showcasing life during the pandemic here in Pennsylvania will debut Friday.
Last month, First Lady Frances Wolf called on Pennsylvanians to submit photos for One Lens: Sharing Our Common Views
Folks from nearly all of our 67 counties answered her call and submitted over 1,200 photos.
One Lens will debut Friday morning.
A virtual gallery opening is then planned to take place via Facebook Live at 4 p.m.
If you're interested, visit the One Lens PA Facebook page by clicking here.