One Lens virtual photo exhibit to open

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A virtual photo exhibit showcasing life during the pandemic here in Pennsylvania will debut Friday.

Last month, First Lady Frances Wolf called on Pennsylvanians to submit photos for One Lens: Sharing Our Common Views

Folks from nearly all of our 67 counties answered her call and submitted over 1,200 photos.

One Lens will debut Friday morning.

A virtual gallery opening is then planned to take place via Facebook Live at 4 p.m.