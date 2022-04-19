Northern York County School Board votes against allowing 'after-school Satan club' in elementary school

In an 8-1 vote, the Northern York County School Board voted against the approval of The Satanic Temple's "after-school Satan club."

The After School Satan Club is a program offered by The Satanic Temple- that was proposed for kids at Northern Elementary School.

Prior to Tuesday's vote, this was a suggestion some parents in the school district were against.

"I never thought anything like this would come to the district... I don't want my son to be exposed to anything of the sort," said Amy Wintermyer.

Wintermyer and her husband's ten year old son goes to school in the district.

"It's not for the best interest to happen and it's not in God's name, God's will for this to happen," Ryan Wintermyer said.

Lucien Greaves, co-founder of the Satanic Temple, said the After School Satan Club is designed for kids aged 5-14 with a mission "to promote self-directed education by supporting the intellectual and creative interests of students."

Currently there are four of these programs operating in the country including in Ohio and Indiana.

Pennsylvania was the next potential landing spot for this program after Samantha Groome, a parent in the district, proposed it to the school board.

On Tuesday, a woman stood on Groome's behalf to explain the importance of this program.

She talked about the seven tenets of The Satanic Temple and asked "what's objectionable about that?"

Another man also stood in favor of this club during Tuesday's school board meeting.

"I do not want Dillsburg to be known as a town that accepts everybody as long as they believe what we do, as long as they feel the same way that we do," he said.

Though the vote did not go through, Greaves said that he would take legal action.