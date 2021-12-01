The Harrisburg Automotive Trade Association said that the decision was made due to low inventory levels and current conditions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from the 2019 Pennsylvania Auto Show.

The Harrisburg Automotive Trade Association’s (HATA) Board of Directors announced today that there will be no Pennsylvania Auto Show in 2022.

Daniel McMillen, of HATA, said in a statement that this was a "difficult decision," but because of low inventory levels and current conditions, the association "unfortunately cannot produce an event of the caliber that show-goers have come to expect and deserve."

McMillen also said in the statement that automotive manufacturer production has slowed significantly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in a global microchip shortage.

The show was scheduled to take place from Jan. 27-30 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex, and was set to host more than 30 manufacturers with the latest vehicles and technology.