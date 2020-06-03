It's all due to the coronavirus.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — There are new travel guidelines in Pennsylvania. It's for anyone who returned from countries with known COVID-19, or coronavirus, outbreaks in the past 14 days.

The state Department of Health says anyone who returned home from China or Iran should self-quarantine for 14 days after travel.

Individuals returning from Italy and South Korea should monitor for symptoms like a fever or a cough.

Officials say if you are experiencing any symptoms, call 1-877-PA-HEALTH (1-877-724-3258) before heading to the doctors or emergency room.