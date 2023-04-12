New Jersey firefighters battle massive 500-acre forest fire

The fire started Tuesday night and was 10% contained, according to WPVI-TV.

LAKEHURST, N.J. — Firefighters were battling a massive 500-acre forest fire in Ocean County, New Jersey, officials said.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service and Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Fire Department were working to gain control of the blaze that was burning on federal, state, and private property along Route 539 and Horicon Avenue.

Route 539 was closed between Route 70 and Long Swamp Road, and Horicon Avenue was closed at Route 70. A mandatory evacuation order was issued for residents on Division Street in Lakehurst.

Twenty-five structures were being threatened, officials said.