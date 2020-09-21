New guidelines for restaurants

Monday, September 21, is the day restaurant owners have been waiting for. The state is loosening up the chains a bit when it comes to COVID-19 related restrictions.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Indoor seating capacity at restaurants goes from 25% to 50% beginning Monday, September 21, but the state has an important hoop restaurant owners have to jump through.

This is a move restaurant owners and managers have really waited for, more people can come inside to eat and drink.

Many have told Newswatch 16 in recent weeks that they couldn't make money with capacity limited to 25%.

The state instituted the restriction to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Now, there's double capacity, but there is another issue to deal with.

Restaurants that go for the increased capacity have to cut off alcohol sales at 11 p.m.

The state originally had the cut off at 10 p.m., but the governor pushed it back an hour after complaints.