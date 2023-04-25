New bishop named for Diocese of Harrisburg

Most Reverend Timothy C. Senior will be the Twelfth Bishop of Harrisburg. He will be installed on Wednesday, June 21, at the Cathedral of St. Patrick in Harrisburg.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Vatican has announced a new bishop for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg.

Most Reverend Timothy C. Senior will be the Twelfth Bishop of Harrisburg. Bishop-designate Senior succeeds Bishop Gainer, who offered his required resignation when he turned 75 in August of 2022.

Bishop Senior was ordained an auxiliary bishop of Philadelphia in July 2009. He is currently regional bishop of Montgomery County and Philadelphia-South, as well as chancellor of Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary.

A 1977 graduate of Lansdale Catholic High School, Lansdale, Pennsylvania, Bishop Senior was ordained a priest of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia in 1985.

Bishop Gainer has led the Diocese of Harrisburg since 2014 and plans to remain in the Diocese as our bishop emeritus.

Bishop Senior’s Mass of Installation will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at the Cathedral of St. Patrick in Harrisburg.

The Diocese of Harrisburg covers 15 counties in south and central Pennsylvania, including Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, and Union Counties in our area.