Age-progressed photos of the two girls were used in the search.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The search for Hanna Joy Lee, 9, and Skye Deborah Rex, 7, has officially ended with both girls found safe.

“I’m glad people didn’t give up on them, that’s the biggest thing," said Matthew Fedoriw, a Waynesboro resident. "I’m sure they were found because the police were doing their job out looking for them.”

On April 19, the girls' mother, Lashada Lee, was taken into custody, according to Waynesboro police. She is held pending arraignment.

Court records show Lashada Lee was charged in June of 2020 for custodial interference.

The sisters are both safe and in the custody of Children and Youth pending a hearing, Waynesboro Police Department announced.

Their father, John Rex, who currently lives in Florida released the following statement via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children:

I'm so grateful for everyone's support in helping us get to this day. Time froze three years ago when my beautiful girls were suddenly taken from my life. I'm overjoyed and now focusing on getting the girls back home with me. I ask for privacy at this time as we navigate the coming days. Thank you.

Angeline Hartmann with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says they worked with John Rex by distributing age-progressed photos of the two girls.

Hartmann says Rex's advocacy helped police end the three-year-long search.

“He was very vocal, he was available to talk when needed, and I think that made a big difference in this case," said Hartmann.

Hanna and Skye were reported missing on March 17, 2020.

It is unclear at this time where the sisters were located.