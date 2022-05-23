Dave McCormick sues over counting mail ballots

Dave McCormick sued in a Pennsylvania court Monday.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Dave McCormick's campaign filed a lawsuit Monday to ensure counties follow a new federal appeals court decision that could help him make up ground in the Republican race for senate.

McCormick and Dr. Mehmet Oz are still essentially tied.

The new lawsuit asks the state's commonwealth court to require counties count mail-in ballots that lack a handwritten date on the return envelope.

According to the McCormick campaign, at least two counties suggested they would not count the ballots as part of the unofficial results each county must report to the state by Tuesday.