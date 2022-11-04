Mastriano vs. Shapiro | Uncommon contest for governor

Newswatch 16's Andy Palumbo breaks down the race between Republican Doug Mastriano and Democratic candidate and current state attorney general Josh Shapiro.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — On Election Day, voters will decide who will be the next governor of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

This might be the most unusual race for governor in Pennsylvania's history, and much of it centers around Doug Mastriano, a Republican state senator from Franklin County in the south-central part of the state.

Mastriano has run an un-campaign campaign. He hasn't advertised on television. Campaign rallies have been carefully choreographed affairs, where much of the news media are kept at a distance.

On the Democratic side, Josh Shapiro, former state representative and Montgomery County commissioner, is in his second term as Pennsylvania attorney general.

In asking for your vote, Shapiro has taken two paths. First, pointing to his record as standing up for state residents, fighting fraud and corruption, and exposing abuses in the Roman Catholic Church. The other path alleging Mastriano is too extreme to be Pennsylvania's governor.

Mastriano's plan for Pennsylvania includes ending COVID-related mandates put in place by Governor Tom Wolf. He also wants to stop no-excuse mail-in voting and drop boxes. Mastriano favors voter ID, gun rights, and ending abortions. He also wants to cut the gas tax and lower the corporate income tax to attract more business to Pennsylvania.