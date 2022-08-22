Keith Kretzer, 31, is facing two counts of criminal homicide and two counts of criminal attempted homicide after he says "something took control of him."

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A Maryland man is facing charges after two people were left dead and two others were left injured following a stabbing in Hopewell Township on Monday evening.

Keith Kretzer, 31, of Edgewood, Maryland, is facing two counts of criminal homicide and two counts of criminal attempted homicide for his role in the incident.

The York County Coroner's Office was dispatched to the first block of Firebox Court around 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 22 after receiving reports of the stabbing from a neighbor. This neighbor gave police a description of the suspect, as well.

Upon arrival, police say they were able to take Kretzer into custody without incident. He was found outside of the Firebox Court address with blood and cuts on his hands, police say.

Authorities say they found 34-year-old Christine Fousek and her daughter, 5-year-old Rylee Reynolds, dead in the basement of the residence. They were both found to have stab wounds on their necks, heads, and torsos, and to have suffered from massive blood loss.

Two other people suffered serious injuries and were located upstairs. Police say they were found with apparent stab wounds on their heads, necks, and torsos as well. They were transported to a local hospital.

One of the injured victims told police at the hospital that he was upstairs in his bedroom playing video games when he heard screaming, even with headphones on. The victim told authorities it was then when Kretzer came through the door and "immediately began stabbing him."

After a struggle, the victim claims that he was able to retrieve the knife from Kretzer after being stabbed several times, according to the criminal complaint. The victim then called 911.

Authorities said that Kretzer told police at the station that he had been making dinner with the two deceased victims in the basement. He claims that "something took control of him" and made him grab a knife, then stab Fousek and the girl. Then, he says, he went upstairs and stabbed the first injured victim before moving onto the second injured victim, where the struggle ensued.

During this struggle, Kretzer claims he "snapped out of it" and ran out of the house.

Troopers executed a search warrant later in the evening on Aug. 22, and confirmed the location of both deceased victims. A large amount of blood was observed in the upstairs living area as well, where the first injured victim was assaulted. Two cell phones were also found at the residence, which police believe to be the second injured victim's and Kretzer's.

While executing the warrants, troopers also found and seized suspected marijuana, suspected marijuana paraphernalia, and suspected psychedelic mushrooms.

Troopers also searched the field that Kretzer says he fled to immediately after the struggle, as well as a set of headphones.