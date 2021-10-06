Man threatened officer, lit house on fire

During a follow-up code enforcement inspection, a man threatened an officer and pulled a gun then later his home and two other houses went up in flames.

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. — The search is on for a man from Montgomery County, Philadelphia, who allegedly got into an argument with an officer and then purposely set fire to his own home.

Investigators say during a follow-up code enforcement inspection, the man threatened an officer and pulled a gun.

The suspect then fled back into his home.

A short time later, police say there was a series of explosions, and his home and two other houses went up in flames.