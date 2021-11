A man in prison for a murder in Luzerne County has been found dead in his cell in Cumberland County.

CAMP HILL, Pa. — The Department of Corrections says Ulysses Denman was found unresponsive in his cell on Saturday at a state prison in Cumberland County.

Denman was serving a 15 to 30-year sentence for shooting and killing his father in 2018.

Officials say prison staff and medical personnel tried to revive him but were unsuccessful.