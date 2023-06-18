Man arrested after barricading for hours in shed in Lancaster County

The man told police he had poured gasoline in the shed and had a lighter with him.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man was arrested in Clay Township on Saturday after barricading in a shed for almost three hours.

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police officers were initially called to the 1200 block of Sun Valley Road for an unknown problem.

Once there, officers found it was a domestic violence incident involving a man high on meth.

Police say the 56-year-old man barricaded himself in an outbuilding used as a storage shed.

The man told police he had poured gasoline in the shed and had a lighter with him.

A SERT team negotiator tried to get the man to surrender but was unsuccessful.

After hours of trying to negotiate with the man, police say they used a canister of pepper spray to get the man to come out. This too was unsuccessful.

Finally, officers decided to forcefully make their way in and arrested the man.

The man was taken to the hospital for an evaluation and decontamination from the pepper spray.

He was discharged from the hospital and taken to NLCRPD Headquarters for booking.

Police say the man is scheduled to be incarcerated due to a probation violation.

His identification will be revealed after charges are filed.