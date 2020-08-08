Police say the victim had signs of recent physical injuries.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a man was arrested after he assaulted a woman when she refused to give him a ride to the store in Middlesex Township.

On Wednesday, officers were dispatched to a home on the 1700 block of West Trindle Road for a reported active domestic incident.

Upon their arrival, police say they spoke with the victim who told them she had been arguing with her significant other, Zachary Kiner, when he assaulted her after she refused to take him to the store.

The victim told police Kiner headbutted, strangled, and threatened her with harm while applying pressure on her neck.

Police say the victim had signs of recent physical injuries.

Kiner had fled the scene before police arrived but was apprehended a short time late by Carlisle Borough Police, according to officers.