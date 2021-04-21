Police say the remains were located in a rural part of eastern Lancaster County, and they will be identified by the Lancaster County Coroner's Office.

Police say they have located remains while searching for missing 18-year-old Lancaster County Amish woman, Linda Stoltzfoos.

The FBI and State Police say they recovered the remains in a rural area in the eastern part of Lancaster County. The Lancaster County Coroner's Office has been called to the scene.

Police say that the scene will be forensically processed, and the remains will then be released to the Lancaster County Coroner for official identification and determination of cause and manner of death.

At this time, it is unknown if the remains are that of Stoltzfoos.

Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams has scheduled a press conference for 11:00 a.m. on April 22 where she will provide an update into the Stoltzfoos investigation, according to a press release.

Stoltzfoos, 18, was last seen leaving a church service to walk home to her family's farm on June 21. She was reported missing a day later.

Investigators determined Justo Smoker was a suspect when a homeowner's surveillance video camera showed what they believe to be Smoker's car near where a woman believed to be Stoltzfoos is seen walking alone along Beechdale Road, less than a half-mile from her family's farm, on the day she disappeared.

The car drives out of view, but a male later returns on foot and approaches the woman. The two then walk out of frame in the direction of where the vehicle was last seen.

Multiple witnesses interviewed by police said they saw an Amish woman sitting in the passenger seat of a red Kia sedan on the day she disappeared, with a man resembling Smoker behind the wheel.

Smoker owns a red Kia sedan.

Stoltzfoos' bra and stockings were found buried behind a business where a vehicle resembling Smoker's Kia was seen by a witness, who photographed the vehicle.

Police later determined the vehicle's registration linked it to Smoker.

A zip tie was also found with Stoltzfoos' belongings, police said.

Authorities interviewed Smoker twice before charging him with kidnapping. In the first interview, he allegedly denied being in the area or recognizing Stoltzfoos' photo. But when police showed him a photo of his car at the business where her belongings were found, he said the car appeared to be his.

Police searched Smoker's home, car, and a storage unit registered to Smoker for evidence related to the case.

Currently, Smoker is charged with one count of criminal homicide in connection to the death of Stoltzfoos.

He is currently incarcerated at Lancaster County Prison while awaiting trial.

A Brief Timeline of Events in the Disappearance of Linda Stoltzfoos:

June 21 (Father’s Day): Stoltzfoos, 18, never returned home from church.

- A preliminary hearing is held where evidence is presented and a judge rules that there is enough evidence to charge Smoker with abducting and killing Stoltzfoos. April 21, 2021 - Officials announce they have found human remains while searching for Stoltzfoos in a rural part of eastern Lancaster County. District Attorney Heather Adams announces she will provide an update on the Stoltzfoos investigation.