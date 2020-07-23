LGBTQ organizations send demand letter to Bloomsburg Fair after controversial post

More than 50 LGBTQ organizations across the state sent a demand letter to the Bloomsburg Fair.
This comes after pictures of a dunk tank fundraiser were posted on the Bloomsburg Fair's Facebook account.
The dunk tank and social media post poked fun at Dr. Rachel Levine, Pennsylvania's secretary of health. Dr. Levine is transgender.
The letter demands:
- A written apology to Dr. Rachel Levine posted publicly and mailed to her office. Not an excuse, an actual apology which recognizes the hurt and the harm done.
- A donation of an equal amount of funds as raised in the dunk tank to offset this transphobic act to support community education programs on transgender inclusion in Columbia County. We ask that the donation be directed to the Columbia Montour Pride Working Group of the Coalition for Social Equity which offers education, support, and advocacy for LGBTQ people in Columbia and Montour Counties.
- The posting of an LGBTQ-inclusive non-discrimination policy on the Bloomsburg Fair’s website, which all fair vendors must affirm each year.
- Explicitly support statewide LGBTQ non-discrimination protections in Pennsylvania.
- Commit the entire Board and staff of the Bloomsburg Fair to receive training on LGBTQ cultural awareness and equity facilitated by transgender individual(s) who are compensated for their time and expertise.
- Provide a complimentary vendor space at the next two Bloomsburg Fairs to be used as an LGBTQ welcome and resource center which would be staffed by the Coalition for Social Equity and other community inclusion organizations in north-central and northeast Pennsylvania.