LGBTQ organizations send demand letter to Bloomsburg Fair after controversial post

They are asking for a non-discrimination policy at the fair, and another apology to Dr. Levine.

More than 50 LGBTQ organizations across the state sent a demand letter to the Bloomsburg Fair.

This comes after pictures of a dunk tank fundraiser were posted on the Bloomsburg Fair's Facebook account.

The dunk tank and social media post poked fun at Dr. Rachel Levine, Pennsylvania's secretary of health. Dr. Levine is transgender.

The letter demands: