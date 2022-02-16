Lebanon County teen shot, killed; police investigating

A 13-year-old South Lebanon Township boy died after officers responded to a report of gunshots in South Lebanon Township.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Lebanon County officials are conducting an investigation after a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed in South Lebanon Township on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

According to a media release from the Lebanon County District Attorney's office, police responded to reports of multiple gunshots on the 300 block of Vine Street.

Officers from the Lebanon County Detective Bureau, the Office of the District Attorney and the South Lebanon Township Police Department all responded to the incident and are currently conducting a joint investigation.

They have not said what occurred at this point.

Officials will hold a press conference on the shooting and investigation at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17.