Police say the man is approaching women and making inappropriate comments. At least 5 such incidents have been reported since Oct. 6, according to police.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Police are investigating a series of suspected indecent exposure incidents that have occurred in the city's northwest quadrant over the last few weeks.

Investigators believe same suspect is involved in the incidents, and are asking for help from the public in identifying him.

According to police, the alleged incidents occurred on the following dates:

October 6, approximately 6:00 a.m.: Report of a middle aged white male jogging naked at Ross Street and State Street. Male was wearing sneakers and a “pandemic style” mask. The suspect approached a female and made an inappropriate comment and continued running.

October 25, approximately 9:45 p.m.: Area of 500 W. James Street. A naked white male, approximately 5’10” tall, late 20-30 years old, with short brown hair approached the victim. The victim did not hear the suspect make any comments.

October 25, approximately 10:00 p.m.: Area of 523-527 W James Street. A naked middle-aged white male (described by victim as 5’5’’ tall and heavy set) approached from the area of 527 W. James Street and made an inappropriate comment to the female. The victim ignored him and continued walking.

November 10, approximately 9:00 p.m.: Area of 500 W. James Street. A naked white male, approximately 20-30 years old, 5’10 tall, medium build, brown hair approached a woman and made an inappropriate comment to her.

November 10, approximately 10:30 p.m.: Area of Race Ave and Ross Street. A naked white male, approximately 20-30 years old, 5’10” tall, average to thin build, dark blonde or brown hair approached a group of women. The women ran from the man and reported the incident to Franklin and Marshall Public Safety.

Lancaster Police, Manheim Township Police, and Franklin and Marshall Public Safety have investigated these incidents. They've checked for surveillance footage and searched the area for the suspect, but have so far been unable to locate him, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone is aware of other incidents that have not yet been reported or anyone who may have information regarding potential suspect(s) please contact Lt. Randell Zook at (717) 735-3322 or via email at zookr@lancasterpolice.com.