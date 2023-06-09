Police are reminding Pennsylvanians that it is illegal in the state to drive a car along a road or highway without the doors equipped.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — As the weather gets warmer and the days get longer, it's common to want to have fun in the sun.

One popular form of recreation is to go for a cruise in a convertible, like a Jeep Wrangler or Ford Bronco. However, police are reminding Pennsylvanians that it is illegal in Pennsylvania to drive a car along a road or highway without the doors equipped.

The Pennsylvania Vehicle Equipment and Inspection Regulations, Title 67 Section 175.77(f) states:

Doors - A vehicle specified under this subchapter shall be equipped with doors of a style and type used as original equipment. The doors shall open and close securely unless the vehicle has been manufactured or modified to the extent that there is no roof or side.

According to East Earl Township Police, officers are noticing more Wrangler fans removing their doors before cruising down the roadway. They are aware of bill SB298 which would eliminate this requirement. However, until the bill is passed and signed into law, doors are required at all times.

Drivers operating their vehicle on a roadway in Pennsylvania without doors equipped on their Jeep Wrangler or newer Ford Bronco could be cited for Unlawful Activities, PA Title 75, Section 4107b2, according to police.