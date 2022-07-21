'And I decided to commit suicide by cop,' a Northern Lancaster County citizen wrote to police thanking them for ultimately saving his life.

LANCASTER, Pa. — "And I decided to commit suicide by cop" is the opening paragraph sent to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD).

In March of 2021, the NLCRPD responded to shots fired by a barricaded subject. The following letter was sent to the department by the suspect, who was suffering from a "complete mental breakdown" at the time.

The letter reads:

To the aforementioned officers, greetings. This letter is to apologize for actions taken by me on 05 March 2021 which led to my arrest. Whereas I had a complete mental breakdown and decided to commit "suicide by cop."

Your decisions that night are why I am alive today. I am very grateful for what you saw and knew what was happening and were able to get me the help that I so desperately needed. It has been a rough year since my mistakes were made, but I can assure you that I am working very hard everyday to get my life back.

I am currently in Veterans Court, an outstanding program designed to repair damage, not increase it. I am in many different counseling programs which I will be attending for many years I am also medicated for the rest of my life. So now I'm able to enjoy a little of what life has to offer. Thanks to you all I'm safe, the community you serve is safe, because of you are your outstanding selves. I apologize for making your job hard that evening and I appreciate you and thank you for your dedication.

The NLCRPD Team thanked all the stakeholders who contributed to the success of this individual as he continues his journey through life.