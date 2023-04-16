x
Lancaster County man charged for impersonating CIA agent

On March 20, Ephrata National Bank alerted police about a man who was showing a CIA badge in an attempt to access someone else's safety deposit box.
EPHRATA, Pa. — Ephrata Police Department charged Sean P. Quick, 55, of Ephrata with impersonating a public servant after they were contacted by the Ephrata National Bank.

Security personnel from the bank told police that on March 20 at 10:20 a.m., a man showed them a Central Intelligence Agency badge in an attempt to access someone else's safety deposit box.

Once police arrived at the scene, Quick told them he was a Department of Defense employee, but later admitted he wasn't a federal agent at all, and was just trying to access a relative's safety deposit box.

After police took a closer look at the badge, they discovered it wasn't authentic and similar ones could be purchased on eBay.

