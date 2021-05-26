Judge upholds Penn State ex-president Spanier's jail sentence

Graham Spanier had stayed out of jail during appeals.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A judge has upheld the jail sentence of the former Penn State president who was forced out as the school’s top administrator after Jerry Sandusky was arrested nearly a decade ago.

The judge says Graham Spanier must report to jail on July 9 to begin serving at least two months for endangering the welfare of children, followed by two months of house arrest.

Spanier had stayed out of jail during appeals.