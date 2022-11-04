The crash occurred shortly after 9 a.m. on I-81 south.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 1 p.m. (April 12): The Dauphin County Coroner's Office has identified the person killed as Jeffrey Hanwell, 49, of Abbottstown, Adams County.

The driver of the vehicle that authorities believe caused the crash has been identified as Keith W. Morris, a patrol sergeant and 20-year veteran with the East Pennsboro Police Department.

Morris was not on duty at the time of the crash.

Previously

One person is dead and two others are injured after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County Monday morning.

The crash was reported shortly after 9 a.m. and involved three vehicles, according to a Pennsylvania State Police report.

According to PSP, two vehicles were pulled over on the right side of the road on I-81 southbound. PennDOT said one of the vehicles was disabled, and the other's driver, who was part of a service company, had pulled over to help.

At this time, the right wheels of a car driving towards the two vehicles on I-81 crossed over the right fog line and into the right shoulder.

The car's bumper then hit the left rear side of one of the vehicles that was pulled over. That collision propelled the vehicle that was hit into the other one that was pulled over on the right shoulder.

The first car that was hit had one individual sitting in the passenger seat who sustained minor injuries, along with the driver who hit the two vehicles.

However, the driver of the third vehicle was standing on the passenger side of the first car that was hit and was pronounced dead after he was transported to Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill.

According to officials, the driver of the car that entered the shoulder and collided with the first vehicle was Sergeant Keith Morris with the East Pennsboro Police Department in Cumberland County.

Pennsboro police officials say Morris was off-duty at the time of the crash, and no decision has been made on his employment status with the department at this time.

Officials said they will release the name the person who died after they notify any relatives and next-of-kin.

The crash closed all lanes of I-81 between Front Street in Dauphin County and the Enola/Marysville exit in Cumberland County earlier today. Both the northbound and southbound lanes all reopened at around 12:30 p.m.

A PSP investigation of the crash is ongoing.