CARLISLE, Pa. — Update, 3:50 p.m.: Trooper Megan Ammerman, a State Police spokesperson, reports the cows got onto the highway when they fell from a trailer.
Some of the cows sustained minor injuries in the ordeal, Ammerman added.
Previously
A portion of Interstate 81 in Cumberland County was shut down Tuesday afternoon after a herd of cows wandered onto the roadway near Mile Marker 50, a State Police spokesperson said on Twitter.
The incident was reported around 2:30 p.m. in the vicinity of Carlisle.
According to trooper Megan Ammerman, traffic in both directions was closed down while the wayward bovines were rounded up.
About 15 minutes after the incident was first reported, Ammerman provided an update on Twitter saying all the cows were accounted for, except for one straggler.
Shortly after that, Ammerman said order on the highway was restored after the last cow had been collected.
This concludes FOX43's cow-related traffic coverage for the day.