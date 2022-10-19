Three-year-old child fired fatal shot at infant in Lancaster home

Police say they have identified witnesses and involved people in the shooting, but the investigation is ongoing.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Update, 5:05 p.m.: The Lancaster Bureau of Police has confirmed that a three-year-old child inside the home fired the gun which fatally wounded the infant.

The investigation remains open and active.

Previously: Police are investigating after an infant died after being shot in the face in a Lancaster home.

On Oct. 18 around 7:05 p.m., authorities say they responded to a home in the 500 block of Woodward St. in Lancaster for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, police found an infant lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.

Despite emergency medical services providing aid, the victim was pronounced dead the scene.

Officials say an autopsy will be conducted on the child on Friday morning.

Police say they have identified witnesses and involved people, but have not placed anyone in custody related to the shooting.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing, and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Lancaster City Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301.