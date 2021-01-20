Inauguration Day met with heavy security, little unrest at Pa. State Capitol

Pennsylvania's Governor said he wouldn't let what happened in Washington DC January 6 happen in Pennsylvania, so he activated National Guard troops to duty.

Barriers. The National Guard. Police and mounted horses.

Inauguration Day in Pennsylvania's capitol was met Wednesday with a heavy security presence but thankfully little unrest.

"It's not really what you want to see coming to work," said Peter Leonard, owner of Little Amps Coffee as outside his doors police officers sat and armed security passed by his windows. "Obviously we're happy that it's peaceful. But, it's a deterrent to downtown Harrisburg. And, that's what we don't need on top of expensive parking, on top of coronavirus keeping people home. It's just another reason to not come down here."

Leonard made the decision to keep his doors open all week despite the threat of unrest at Capitol's across the nation. He said he makes all of his decisions based on how safe his staff feels. However, he admits the past few months have brought multiple protests to the capitol region.

"This whole year, or last year, any activity outside hasn't translated too much into our stores," he said, later adding "weekdays have been just kind of quiet though in general. So, I don't think we're noticing anything too significant because of Capitol activity.

Across the street Cork and Fork decided to close on Sunday but reopened the following days as things remained peaceful.

"We are of course very thankful for the troops keeping us safe here in Harrisburg as well as nationally," said Beth Taylor, director of operations at the restaurant.

Taylor said Cork and Fork also makes decisions based on the safety of their staff.

"I don't ever think you really get used to unrest or a disruption of your regular flow. You just have to get used to flowing with it and making quick decisions for the team," she said.

Governor Tom Wolf had previously announced that approximately 450 Pennsylvania National Guard members had been put on state active duty to support safety and security efforts within the commonwealth that coincide with the presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C.

“I will not allow what happened at our nation’s capital to happen here. That is why I am taking the necessary measures to ensure everyone’s safety and security across our great commonwealth,” Gov. Wolf said. “The Pennsylvania National Guard’s presence around our State Capital and surrounding community will enhance law enforcement’s ability to provide continued public safety and critical infrastructure security during these unprecedented times. Our Guard members are proud to live, work and raise their families in the very communities they will be supporting, and I am grateful for their willingness to serve their fellow neighbors.”