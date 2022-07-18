Tips to stay cool and conserve energy in hot weather

According to experts at NRG, these tips will help keep you cool while not breaking the bank.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — As temperatures soar this summer, here are some tips on how to beat the heat while saving money.

Raise your thermostat

If possible, experts at NRG recommend setting your thermostat to no warmer than 76 degrees Farenheight. The U.S. Department of Energy has reported that you can save about 1% on energy usage for every degree you raise your thermostat over an eight-hour period. Even 74 instead of 72 can make a difference.

Better yet, consider getting a smart thermostat. They automatically adjust the temperature in your home based on your movements and schedule.

Check air filters monthly and replace them as necessary

A clean air filter keeps air conditioners running at peak condition. You can get them at any local hardware store for relatively cheap, according to NRG.

Close your blinds or curtains during the day

Sunlight can increase the demand on your air conditioner by as much as 30%. Closing your curtains and blinds can help keep that strain off your air conditioning.

When doing laundry, bigger is better

Running fewer, larger loads, will be easier on your washer and dryer than more, smaller loads. Whenever possible, don't let the dryer cool down. Back-to-back loads in the dryer take advantage of head buildup. Just make sure to clean the lint tray after each drying cycle.

When cooking, smaller is better

When it comes to appliances and cookware, smaller is generally better for the electricity bill. That means toaster ovens and microwaves instead of the oven and stove. Using smaller pots and pans also helps with energy costs, when possible. If you have ceramic or glass pots, those generally retain heat better than metal ones.

And with longer days, consider grilling. It consumes almost no energy and is a great way to bring the family together.

Use LED lights whenever possible