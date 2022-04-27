Holocaust commemorated in Harrisburg

The ceremony included the recognition of Holocaust survivors, as well as the children and grandchildren of survivors.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf joined the Pennsylvania Jewish Coalition in Harrisburg at the 38th Annual Civic Commemoration of the Holocaust.

"We must remember the horrors of the past, but more than that, we must act to build peace today. By working together every day to reject bigotry and promote peace and acceptance, we can stop hate in its tracks," Governor Wolf said.

Pennsylvania has seen an increase in hate crimes over the past several years.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, there was a 97 percent increase in hate crimes in 2021.