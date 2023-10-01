A fire broke out at the Hershey Farm Restaurant & Inn in Strasburg Township.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Millions in estimated damages have been reported due to a fire at a Lancaster County restaurant and inn.

Emergency crews responded to Hershey Farm Restaurant & Inn in the 200 block of Hartman Bridge Road in Strasburg Township around noon on Tuesday, Jan. 10 for a fire.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), the fire caused a multi-million dollar loss to the structure.

When the fire began, the building was closed and occupied by employees, who all evacuated safely. No one was injured.

The fire allegedly started on the roof while maintenance crews were working on it, according to the owners of Hershey Farms Restaurant and Inn. However, the official cause of the fire is still being investigated at this time.

Hershey Farms was a go-to restaurant for many in Lancaster County, drawing in many frequent customers. Patrons across the area mourned the loss of the business.

“My granddaughter, when she heard the news, she was crying. It’s pretty devastating," said Carolyn Grier, a Strasburg resident.

“It brings me to tears," said Tracy Jones, an Upper Manheim resident.

The restaurant released the following statement:

Today has been a difficult day for the Hershey Farm family but we are feeling blessed and truly appreciative of all the prayer and support through this time.

We are so thankful and grateful to the brave firefighters and first responders that were truly amazing and supportive.

Today has been a difficult day for the Hershey Farm family but we are feeling blessed and truly appreciative of all the... Posted by Hershey Farm Restaurant & Inn on Tuesday, January 10, 2023

According to PSP, the fire was accidental. Approximately 24 departments responded to the scene.

At this time, the fire has been extinguished but crews are still on the scene.

Hartman Bridge Road (Route 896) has been shut down surrounding the immediate area.

Strasburg Borough Water customers have been advised that they may experience dirty water due to drawing water to combat the fire, according to the Strasburg Borough Police Department.