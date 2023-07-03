Here are some of Gov. Shapiro's plans for the state's budget

In Harrisburg, Gov. Josh Shapiro presented his budget on Tuesday, today focusing on ideas he believes will support the commonwealth's economy.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Gov. Josh Shapiro presented his budget proposal to the state legislature in Harrisburg, focusing on the goals he hopes it will achieve. The first is making investments to help build up the state's economy.

Shapiro wants to eliminate the state cell phone tax, expand the property tax rent rebate program for seniors, and make investments to bring jobs to Pennsylvania.

"We also need more funding to attract and retain businesses here in the commonwealth," Gov. Shapiro said.

He wants lawmakers to pass a budget that will also invest beyond Main Street.

"Our farmers and ag workers do hard, important work in challenging and sometimes dangerous conditions. I am asking you to work with me to support them and invest more in our agriculture sector."

Shapiro is also pushing to raise the state's minimum wage from $7.25 an hour to $15 an hour.

"To me, this feels like a fight that has gripped our politics for so long that some people entrenched on the other side don't even know why they're opposing Pennsylvania workers anymore. Enough is enough. Let's raise the minimum wage."

Secondly, the new governor proposes many ways to make Pennsylvania safer and healthier. He wants incentives for people to become teachers, nurses, and police officers.

"My budget creates a new tax credit to encourage more Pennsylvanians to join their ranks."

Third, Shapiro stressed the importance of accessible education.

"I'm proposing a $66.7 million investment in Child Care Works to give more parents access to stable child care for their kids."

Shapiro says that prioritizing those goals will give Pennsylvanians "freedom to chart their own course and the opportunity to succeed."

Lawmakers have until the end of June to pass a budget.