Helicopter rescues Army paratroopers stuck in trees during windy Gettysburg training exercise

Windy weather rerouted paratroopers from their intended landing zone, with two needing to be rescued by a local helicopter company.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — With sprawling fields and plenty of free airspace to go around, Gettysburg may just be the perfect place to conduct a paratrooper training exercise — that is, until the wind blows six of the paratroopers into nearby trees.

The U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division faced some unexpected obstacles from Mother Nature on Tuesday afternoon.

The division, made up of paratroopers, set out into central Pennsylvania skies to practice the parachuting skills in which it specializes (according to the U.S. Army, the 82nd Airborne Division's mission is to respond to military operations anywhere in the world via parachute "within 18 hours of notification").

However, windy weather had other plans for the soldiers, who were blown off course and redirected away from their intended landing zone.

Deputy Chief Scott McGonigal of Gettysburg Fire Department told FOX43 that six of the paratroopers participating in the training exercise became stuck in trees after the unplanned change of course, their parachutes tangled in the branches.

According to McGonigal, four of them were able to descend on their own, but two needed rescuing, a local helicopter company helping in the process.

As seen in onlooker videos and photos provided to FOX43, a helicopter hovered over the stuck paratroopers and plucked them out of a tree via a rope that attached to the soldiers' backpack straps.

McGonigal said no one was injured in the event. However, the Gettysburg Fire Department was on standby and responded along with other local fire companies to the scene just after 2 p.m. to assist with rescue efforts if needed.

See below for pictures of the event from Crissy Brown.