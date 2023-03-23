Woman who stole Pelosi's laptop sentenced to 36 months in prison

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg woman was sentenced to 36 months in prison for stealing former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's laptop, among other actions during her involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.
The news of her sentencing was first reported by Politico.
Riley Williams, 23, was found guilty of six of eight charges.
Williams was found guilty of the following charges:
- Civil disorder
- Resisting or impeding certain officers
- Entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds
- Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds
- Disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building and parading
- Demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol Building
The memorandum also seeks three years of supervised release following Williams' completed jail time, as well as $3,039 in restitution and a mandatory special assessment for each count of conviction, totaling $270.
Regarding William's other two charges, including “aiding and abetting the theft” of a laptop that was stolen from Pelosi's office, the jury deadlocked. They also did not reach a unanimous verdict on whether Williams obstructed an official proceeding.
The Department of Justice can retry Williams on the two charges at a later date, according to the Associated Press.
Williams joined a mob's attack on the Capitol after attending the “Stop the Steal” rally, where then-President Donald Trump addressed thousands of supporters earlier that day.
Entering Pelosi’s office, she found a laptop on a table and told another rioter, “Dude, put on gloves,” before someone with a black-gloved hand removed the computer, according to prosecutors.
Williams later bragged online that she stole Pelosi’s gavel, laptop and hard drives and that she “gave the electronic devices, or attempted to give them, to unspecified Russian individuals,” prosecutors said in a June 2022 court filing.