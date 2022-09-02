Authorities say the suspected shooter was captured after a police pursuit that ended when the suspect’s car crashed into a school bus carrying several children.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A shooting in Pennsylvania’s capital city has left two people dead.

Authorities say the suspected shooter, Gregory Greene, Jr., was captured after a police pursuit that ended when the suspect’s car crashed into a school bus carrying several children.

Greene, Jr. is facing two counts of first degree murder and three counts of attempted murder among other related charges for his role in the incident.

The shooting in Harrisburg occurred shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday, and emergency dispatch says the Dauphin County Coroner's Office was dispatched to the 1300 block of Liberty St. in Harrisburg around the same time on Feb. 9.

Police said they responded to the area after reports of a person in distress.

Upon arrival, authorities said they found two dead people and three people injured inside of a home, all appearing to have been attacked. Officials later identified the deceased as Tyler Thames and Meredith Greene.

The injured victims, a woman who was shot and two children who were stabbed, were taken to local hospitals, authorities said.

Police were able to identify Greene, Jr. as a person of interest in the attack and say that he fled the scene in a 2012 Dodge Charger and a police pursuit ensued.

It soon ended when Greene, Jr. crashed the vehicle into a school bus in Londonderry Township.

The bus was carrying students who attend a Catholic school in Elizabethtown. Officials say all of the students were able to safely exit the bus.

According to the criminal complaint, Greene, Jr. admitted to stealing the vehicle earlier Wednesday morning.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, at 717-558-6900. Tips and information can also be submitted via the CRIMEWATCH website.