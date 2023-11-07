No one was injured in the crash, according to witnesses at the scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

HALIFAX, Pa. — Police and emergency crews were dispatched to the scene after a truck carrying a trash dumpster overturned in a Dauphin County borough, spilling some of its contents into a house at the side of the roadway.

No one was injured in the crash, according to witnesses at the scene.

The incident occurred just before 8:30 a.m. at the corner of Armstrong and North 4th Streets in Halifax, according to emergency dispatch.

Investigators could not provide any details on how the truck overturned, but the contents of the dumpster damaged a nearby home.

The homeowner told FOX43 they were just about to set their two-year-old child on a couch in the house when the crash occurred, buckling the wall of the home and damaging a window.

The occupants of the home said they were uninjured, and the truck driver suffered no injuries as well, according to accounts from the scene.