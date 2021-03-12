Governor Wolf vetoes concealed carry bill

Governor Wolf vetoed a bill that would have allowed anyone to carry a concealed firearm without a background check or permit.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Wolf has vetoed Senate Bill 565. The bill would have allowed anyone to carry a concealed firearm without a background check or permit.

The bill was opposed by both the state's Chiefs of Police Association and the District Attorneys Association.

Senate Bill 565 is sponsored by State Senator Cris Dush of Clinton County.

Wolf says the veto doesn't restrict the rights of lawful gun owners.

They can still conceal carry when they apply for a permit and pass a background check.