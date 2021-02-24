Governor Wolf: All second doses will be available

Everyone needing their second dose of the Moderna vaccine will be able to get it in time, according to Governor Wolf.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Wolf and the Acting Secretary of Health said on Tuesday everyone needing their second dose of the Moderna vaccine will be able to get it in time.

That is despite weather delays on shipments.

It is also an update on the mistake in distribution we learned about last week.

Two hundred thousand doses that were meant for second shots were given instead for first doses.

That led to a scramble to make sure people due for the second shot get it within the required 42 days after the first shot.

The governor says a consulting group helped address the problems.