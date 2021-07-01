Governor Wolf responds to chaos in Washington D.C.

Wolf blames the violence on, "the actions of Republicans in Pennsylvania and across the country."

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Wolf responded to the chaos in the nation's capital.

Wolf saying that the attempted coup was the direct result of a deliberate disinformation campaign by Republicans from the President down to local legislators.

Wolf's statement reads in part, quote, "The actions of Republicans in Pennsylvania and across the country have led to violence. It is their fault. There should be no equivocation. It is past time for Republicans to stop lying and tell their supporters the truth. President Trump has lost."

Before protestors stormed the capitol, Wolf spoke earlier today about congress members who had planned to object to the electoral vote count.

"They claim to believe that Pennsylvania's election was compromised and our electoral vote is compromised. this is a shameful lie. the very oath they swore to uphold is at risk here," he said.