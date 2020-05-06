Governor Wolf announces proposed police reforms

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Wolf announced steps to improve law enforcement relations in Pennsylvania in the wake of George Floyd's death.
The governor outlined multiple measures, many based on the 21st Century Policing Task Force created in 2015 under President Obama.
"We must rise to the challenge because too many people have lost faith in our public safety institutions and in our institutions in general," said Governor Wolf. "We must redouble our efforts to earn the trust of everyone we serve."
Some of the reforms include creating an advisory commission to review alleged misconduct by law enforcement and to create training programs that teach standardized de-escalation techniques.
