Governor vetoes sports attendance bill

Governor Wolf has vetoed a bill that would have given school districts the power to decide how many fans should be allowed at sporting events.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Republicans in the state's general assembly say they won't give up the fight.

They plan to try to override the governor's veto of the bill removing the limit on the number of people who can attend outdoor sporting events.

The governor capped the number of people who can attend outdoor sporting events at 250.

Rebublicans in the state house and senate passed a bill to give local districts the right to set the number as high or low as they want. That is setting up the newest fight in Harrisburg.

The Shikellamy School District already bypassed the governor's limit. It allowed 500 people at Friday night's game with Jersey Shore. Sunbury City Council also gave its blessing.

The governor vetoed the bill Monday, saying that veto is based on science and safety.

"School districts are going to do what they do, but there's a virus out there. and that virus really likes when you bring a lot of people together. That's what we know. You ignore that at your peril. Yeah, you can ignore reality, but that reality really is the virus is out to get us," said Governor Wolf. "Schools already have the ability to decide whether they're going to do sports. As to how many fans they can have, together. It always amazes me at how politicians think they can somehow wave a magic wand and suspend reality."

The leader of the house republicans called the governor's veto "ridiculous."

Republicans also said there is enough support on the democratic side of the aisle to override the governor's veto.

It takes a two-thirds majority. The senate is in session on Tuesday, but house members aren't scheduled to return to harrisburg for another week.

A federal judge ruled Governor Wolf's limit on attendance is unconstitutional.