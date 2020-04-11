Gov. Wolf addresses election concerns at news conference

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf held a news conference Wednesday morning to talk about the vote count and the importance of the election process.
"Most important to have accurate results. Our democracy is being tested. This is a stress test for the ideals of our country. One person, one vote still stands," Gov. Wolf said.
The governor said Pennsylvania will have a fair election free of outside influences, and the state will vigorously defend any attempt to attack the vote.
Wolf also thanked staff and volunteers who worked at polling places across the state.